Mercantile Bank Co. (MBWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Mercantile Bank has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $537.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

