Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.75 million.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.36.

Lumentum stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lumentum by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

