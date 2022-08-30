Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.68 and last traded at 0.68. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.67.

Legion Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.81.

About Legion Capital

(Get Rating)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legion Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legion Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.