Lands’ End (LE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Lands’ End to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Lands’ End has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.60-$0.88 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LE opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $489.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lands’ End by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lands’ End by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 33.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

