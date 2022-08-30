Lands’ End (LE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Lands’ End to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Lands’ End has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.60-$0.88 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lands’ End Stock Down 0.1 %
LE opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $489.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.
