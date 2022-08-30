KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.38 and last traded at $86.38. Approximately 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.92.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KUKAF)
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.