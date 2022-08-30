JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.25 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.24. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 453.70 ($5.48) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 386 ($4.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 475 ($5.74). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 434.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 440.59. The stock has a market cap of £760.45 million and a PE ratio of 512.36.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

(Get Rating)

See Also

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.