JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.25 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.24. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 453.70 ($5.48) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 386 ($4.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 475 ($5.74). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 434.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 440.59. The stock has a market cap of £760.45 million and a PE ratio of 512.36.
