Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $110.00

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTLT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. Catalent has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,791,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Catalent by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $195,690,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth $141,032,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.