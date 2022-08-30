Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $110.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTLT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. Catalent has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,791,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Catalent by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $195,690,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth $141,032,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

