Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Shares of NVDA opened at $158.01 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.79 and its 200-day moving average is $197.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $395.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

