Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of JKHY opened at $195.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

