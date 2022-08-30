iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of USIG opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $127,425,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,698,000 after buying an additional 88,167 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period.

