iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of USIG opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $61.29.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
