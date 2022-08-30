International Personal Finance plc (IPF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 on September 30th

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

Shares of IPF opened at GBX 101 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. International Personal Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 71.32 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 155.40 ($1.88). The company has a market cap of £224.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Thompson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($28,637.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Personal Finance Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

(Get Rating)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

