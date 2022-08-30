INSPECS Group plc (SPEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on October 6th

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

INSPECS Group Price Performance

Shares of LON SPEC opened at GBX 195 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 241.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 314.71. INSPECS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 191 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.07). The company has a market cap of £198.26 million and a PE ratio of -45.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Kay purchased 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £18,874.24 ($22,805.99). In other INSPECS Group news, insider Robin Totterman bought 34,482 shares of INSPECS Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £99,997.80 ($120,828.66). Also, insider Christopher Kay bought 8,426 shares of INSPECS Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £18,874.24 ($22,805.99). Insiders purchased a total of 83,393 shares of company stock valued at $21,886,999 over the last three months.

INSPECS Group Company Profile

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.

