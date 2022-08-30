Hywin (HYW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 31st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hywin Stock Down 4.5 %

Hywin stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Hywin has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

Institutional Trading of Hywin

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hywin worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

