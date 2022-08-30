Hello Group (MOMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Hello Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hello Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $800.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. China Renaissance raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

