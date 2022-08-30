HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. HEICO’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
HEICO Trading Down 0.0 %
HEI stock opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $165.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.91.
HEICO Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.
Institutional Trading of HEICO
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HEICO
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
