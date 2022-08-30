HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,626.00

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One HEdpAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEdpAY has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $10,626.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HEdpAY Profile

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.

Buying and Selling HEdpAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using U.S. dollars.

