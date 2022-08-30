Head-To-Head Contrast: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -102.60% -71.92% Ferroglobe 11.98% 84.00% 21.52%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million ($0.41) -2.05 Ferroglobe $1.78 billion 0.74 -$110.62 million $1.59 4.43

This table compares TMC the metals and Ferroglobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ferroglobe has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals. TMC the metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferroglobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TMC the metals and Ferroglobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Ferroglobe 0 0 1 0 3.00

TMC the metals currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 346.43%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ferroglobe beats TMC the metals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. The company also offers ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; and nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron. In addition, it provides silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. Further, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.