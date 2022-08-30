Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ)

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance
HWCPZ opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.52. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.
