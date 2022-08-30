Glencore plc (GLEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share by the natural resources company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Glencore Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 488.55 ($5.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 452.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 475.42. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 305.07 ($3.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63).

Get Glencore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 576.15 ($6.96).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.