GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPRK. StockNews.com lowered GeoPark from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

GeoPark Trading Up 2.7 %

GPRK opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $790.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.54. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). GeoPark had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%. The business had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

