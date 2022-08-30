First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 15th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $6.78.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
