First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 15th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 337.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $259,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

