Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 115 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $160.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.75. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -206.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.41.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

