Farmer Bros. (FARM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. Trading Up 1.7 %

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.45. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

