Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,683 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 327,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $66,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 54,119 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,957,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

