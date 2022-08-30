Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Exact Sciences worth $24,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after acquiring an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.