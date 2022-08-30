ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Shares Up 1.4%

ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.78. 6,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 20,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) by 311.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 4.06% of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

