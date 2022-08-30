Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,598 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Blueprint Medicines worth $22,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,408 shares of company stock worth $3,414,145. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

