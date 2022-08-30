Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,332,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,085,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of DUK opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day moving average is $108.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.