Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of RDY opened at $51.98 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
