Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of RDY opened at $51.98 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

