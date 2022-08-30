Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $58.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,800,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

