CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

