Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sasol by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,941 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Sasol by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 74,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth $595,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sasol Stock Performance

Sasol Company Profile

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.