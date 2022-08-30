Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,621,000 after acquiring an additional 158,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 33.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 868,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,838 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 858,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

