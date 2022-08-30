Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives $8.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

