Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Trading Up 2.2 %

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

