Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Trading Up 2.2 %
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $5.90.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs
