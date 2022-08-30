Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Commercial Metals by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CMC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commercial Metals Price Performance

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

