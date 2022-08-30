Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

CHTR opened at $418.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

