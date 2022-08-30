Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Enerplus worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Enerplus Trading Up 3.4 %

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

