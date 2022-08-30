Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 750,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 7.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.