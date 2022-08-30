Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after buying an additional 113,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $155.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.66. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

