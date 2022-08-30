Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

IEP opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -493.82%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

