Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWC opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average of $118.18. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

