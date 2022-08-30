Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,453 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,304,458 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CLF opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

