Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47. Catalent has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

