Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capri by 35.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Capri by 131.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 119.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 191,862 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

