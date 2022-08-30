Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.45 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Capri Price Performance

Capri stock opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

