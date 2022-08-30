Cango (NYSE:CANG) Issues Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Cango Stock Performance

NYSE:CANG opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $361.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.77. Cango has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cango

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Featured Articles

