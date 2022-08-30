Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $36.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

