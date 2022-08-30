Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 37,267 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 310.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MSA Safety worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 58.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,945,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,177,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSA opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.89 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.39%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

