Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

